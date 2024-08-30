Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We chatted in the alluring, multi-coloured Big Top that soared above a corral of colour-coordinated caravans, trucks and trailers beside Belfast Lough.

It’s in Carryduff today and tomorrow and opens in Newtownards on Wednesday, confirming Candice’s description of circus life - “It’s not a job, it’s a way of life. We’re moving all the time.”

That’s 45 people (over 12 nationalities) and 25 vehicles, packing up and moving on in several hours “like a finely, well-oiled machine,” Candice explained, “everyone’s got their own job, their own routine.”

Clown Maycon and ringmistress Candice Taylor

Her partner, Tom Duffy, co-stars with his brother Jamie on the ominously-billed Wheel of Death. “We’re expecting our first baby at the start of November,” Tom told me “and we’re travelling to Navan for a hospital appointment shortly, so it’s all go at the moment!”

Warrington-born Candice switched from ballet and classical dance 16 years ago to become a magician’s assistant in the circus “and never left” she added, laughing “I was very young. I just fell in love with it.”

“Me and my brother Jamie are the sixth generation,” Tom explained - “it goes back to the late 1700s. My great, great, great, great grandfather, James Patrick Duffy, was a Dublin shoemaker. He started in the circus and it’s been handed down from generation to generation.”

Tom and Jamie are ‘tent masters’, raising and dismantling the Big Top. Their Wheel of Death “is like two hamster wheels connected by a big metal arm,” said Tom. “We walk inside it, we walk on top of it, and it goes around 12 metres high into the air. Jamie is one of only a handful of people in Europe that can do a forward somersault on the outside of it, 12 metres high, with no safety wires or safety nets or anything like that.”

The Globe of Death

Does Candice feel nervous during their performance? “No, the boys are very good,” she said firmly “though there’s always an element of risk with any acrobatics. They do this every day, touch wood, and they practice, and it has to be right.”

She quoted the price of perfection - “they don’t drink, they’re not irresponsible, they don’t stay up late, they have a good night’s sleep and they go into work with a clear mind.”

Candice reckons their mum Stephanie “finds it difficult to watch, but you’ve got to have trust in them or you’d be a nervous wreck!” (Stephanie “operates the tech” Candice added “she’s the one pressing all the buttons.”)

There are other breathtaking performances. “The Globe of Death is three guys on motorbikes in a sealed globe, three and a half metres in diameter,” Tom explained “and we’ve got a big troupe of ten Cuban acrobats doing a springboard act.”

Bounce juggler Carina Delbosq

He described an ‘aerial straps’ act by Leticia Lapin from Brazil and Maycon, the clown, also Brazilian. Candice mentioned Carina Delbosq “half-French, half-English, in the circus her whole life. She’s a bounce juggler, bouncing balls on the floor. She starts juggling on a table and then she’s like a percussionist, but instead of using drumsticks she bounces balls on the drums to make the beat. It’s incredible. You need to see it.”

I did, and she was - starting with two balls, then four, then six, with a fabulous boogie ball finale bounced on a full drum kit!

The programme began with a loudspeaker echoing around the Big Top “Ladies, gentlemen, children of all ages, welcome to the greatest show on earth! Flashing cameras definitely aren’t prohibited, they’re absolutely encouraged!”

Roamer watched the stunning variety of acts and can confirm that the Duffy brothers heart-stopping performance on the Wheel of Death was without safety net or harnesses!

Leticia Lappin spun so fast she was a blur. Laserman filled the Big Top with an eye-boggling, three-dimensional web of lights.

Holland’s Teelker Sisters juggled and whirled eight flying carpets, upside-down; the Cuban hair-hanging duo dangled from the apex of the tent and throughout, Maycon the clown was sidesplittingly, uproariously, hilarious!

Over 24 dazzling artistes took a well-deserved ‘curtain call’ when the show ended with an endearing loudspeaker announcement - “This is David Duffy wishing you safe home. May all your days be circus days”