Street protests and public demonstrations of varying shapes, sizes and themes seem almost daily routine in the UK and beyond, sometimes making front-page news when they evolve into public disorder or fully-fledged riots.

And when the participants have dispersed and the dust has settled, lengthy debates continue amongst politicians, pundits and commentators in the press and media.

But if you search the relevant shelves in the massive New York Public Library - bearing over 56 million books spread across 92 locations in the Bronx, Manhattan and Staten Island - you’ll find faded old newspaper reports about a fierce battle on the streets of New York that was waged over straw hats.

Characterised by a flat crown, flat brim and decorated with a ribbon, the type of headgear in dispute was also known as a Boater or Straw Boater, a Panama Hat, or collectively nicknamed ‘Skypieces’. Whatever they were called, the street fighting lasted for over a week!

One of the world’s best-known think tanks, the Adam Smith Institute (ASI), claims that the Big Apple’s so-called ‘Straw Hat Riot’ started today, just over a century ago, a date confirmed by more than a few of America’s leading newspapers. “It was on September 13th, 1922,” ASI files recount “that a group of youths instigated events that led to a major riot in New York. "They began by removing and stamping on the straw hats of factory workers in Manhattan.”

When the youths turned their ferocity on dock workers - “made of sterner stuff”, according to the ASI report - “a major brawl erupted which the police had to break up by arresting some of those involved.”

The riot lasted for eight days “resulting in many injuries and arrests as thousands fought in the streets.”

And the backdrop to the confrontation was solidly grounded in custom, climate and etiquette. Light straw hats were cooler than heavier felt hats, so in the early 1900s the summer ‘Straw Hat Season’ for American men customarily began on 15 May (known as Straw Hat Day) and ended for the winter on 15 September (called Felt Hat Day).

It was considered extremely bad manners to wear the wrong hat during those dates. Marking the end of summer, men swapped their straw hats for felt replacements in mid-September.

Stockbrokers in particular, who could afford to buy a new hat next year, would ceremoniously destroy each other’s straw hats on 15 September, sometimes on the stock market floor. The seasonal destruction of straw hats spread from Wall Street across New York and to other parts of the USA.

Initially, it was all in a spirit of fun until the custom was adopted by ill-informed strangers who scorned and baited the stockbrokers and businessmen, snatching their Boaters from their heads and trampling their headgear into the sidewalks. As time advanced the prank got out of hand.

In 1910, a mob of men and boys came down Pittsburgh’s Penn Avenue the day after Felt Hat Day and began pulling off Boaters and smashing them. Two years later, the same thing happened in Bridgeton, New Jersey.

Hats were destroyed and eyes of the wearers were blackened as they defended themselves from the hat-snatchers. Street brawling spread, which the police tried to control but they hadn’t enough officers.

The Fire Department was summoned, and order was restored by hosing down the rioters. The year 1919 was particularly bad for racial tensions in American cities. A riot began in New York’s Harlem after a white man’s straw hat was grabbed and destroyed.

Then a plain-clothes policeman’s Boater was knocked off on his way down a subway stairs. The officer tried to arrest his assailant, but an angry crowd surrounded him, shouting “lynch him, lynch him.” It’s thought that a man died in the ensuing melee.

But the worst riot was in New York on 13 September 1922, even before the official end of the Straw Hat Season. Gangs of youths began harassing men with Boaters in lower Manhattan, grabbing and smashing their headgear. Cars with straw-hatted drivers were stopped and their hats requisitioned with hooked sticks.

“Wild Riot Marks End of Straw Hat Season in N.Y.” screamed The Buffalo Times during the eight-day rampage. The New York Times headlined its report “Straw Hat Riots Embroil East Side.”