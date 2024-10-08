Allowing the upcoming Stormont vote was a concession that was granted by the EU as part of Boris Johnson’s renegotiation of September-October 2019

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Secondly, he argues (Lessons from America – why mutual enforcement is now urgent and the sensible way forward, October 4) that in such a vote MLAs would be renouncing the rights of their constituents to be represented in the making of the laws to which they are subject in some 300 areas for between six to eight years.

Yet this vote undermines the convention that Northern Ireland’s assembly does not vote on matters reserved to Westminster; this vote was negotiated to allow the people of Northern Ireland a say on the protocol – there was no role for the assembly in the original protocol of November 2018, despite the promise of one in paragraph 50 of the Joint Report of December 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a majority vote because the EU and the Republic of Ireland would not accept a cross-community vote on it. Allowing a vote at all was a concession that was granted by the EU as part of Boris Johnson’s renegotiation of September-October 2019, and a concession from Westminster given that the matters it pertains to are reserved – however contentious the issue.

Brexit was also a reserved matter, after all.

And contrary to what Mr Boucher says, the principle of majority vote does apply to some very contentious issues – a border poll, for instance, would be determined by 50% plus one vote.

The renunciation of rights over single market and customs laws has been undertaken by many parliaments — not only those of the EU27, but of the other EEA member states, and in effect those decisions once made were made for more than four to eight years.

So the terms of this vote are not unique.

It is worth pointing out that citizens in Northern Ireland are not subject to the vast majority of these regulations; they mostly apply to businesses and the majority of businesses want to retain them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the rest of the UK, businesses are retaining EU goods regulations too. The current government wants to align with the EU on these goods regulations.

In practice, there may be little difference as regards standards for goods between Northern Ireland and GB, and little difference constitutionally either.

The argument that there is a precedent in the 13 colonies’ rejection of taxation without representation is false: Northern Ireland is fully represented in Westminster, the colonists were not.

The historical and political differences are too far apart to allow for the lesson drawing that Dan Boucher seeks to make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Had the colonists been able to vote on the question of duties and taxation, they would have been content with a majority vote.

As for his solution, mutual enforcement was proposed by Theresa May as the means for underpinning the whole UK-EU trade and economic relationship: it was rejected.

She proposed it as a means for avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland: it was rejected. There is no audience for this ‘solution’ either in London or Brussels.

Solutions to ongoing problems are required - but this is not one of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solutions will have to come within the parameters of the Windsor Framework - unless the whole UK-EU relationship is to be transformed by a return of the UK to the single market and customs union.

Some who denounced the Windsor Framework and Safeguarding the Union are now complaining that the current government is giving up gains that were won in those agreements.

It is time for unionists to break out of the echo chamber of self-pity.

Real solutions to unresolved problems are urgently needed; unionists should be playing their part in seeking them, not leading people back down dead ends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad