Ruth Dudley Edwards: Listening to a statement from Keir Starmer is like listening to a sermon from Donald Duck

Keir Starmer in the House of Commons yesterday, December 11. Prime ministers usually acquire brilliant speech writers: Starmer appears to employ a primitive AI robot armed with a Dictionary of Platitudes

​I am getting over the stage of finding Sir Keir Starmer baffling. I accept that he is politically inept and extremely irritating even by politicians’ standards — not least because he is both indecisive and authoritarian.

​But I’ve also realised that the only way of coping with this useless government is to grasp every opportunity to laugh.

Margaret Thatcher famously took voice lessons that made her sound more authoritative and measured.

Starmer seems to lack her humility, so there are no changes apparent in that dreary, flat, nasal monotone that makes every statement seem like a sermon from Donald Duck.

Prime ministers usually acquire brilliant speech writers: Starmer appears to employ a primitive AI robot armed with a Dictionary of Platitudes.

The most recent comic moments have been provided by his outbreak of metaphors.

Among the revelations in his discussion of his ‘Plan for Change’ he has told us of his three foundations, five missions, six milestones, and “seven pillars of mission-led growth”, causing various cruel people to compose variations on “On the twelfth day of Christmas”.

My favourite, by a tweeter called Tim CB, was:

‘On the twelfth day of Christmas, Keir Starmer gave to me

Twelve scandals brewing

Eleven excuses spinning

Ten green policies a-wilting

Nine initiatives failing

Eight consultations stalling

Seven taxes rising

Six union strikes a-falling

Five Miliband power cuts

Four vague statements

Three dodged questions

Two empty promises

And a manifesto in the bin.

Of course the word “millstone” is now hanging around Sir Keir’s head, along with Rachel Reeves’ disastrous budget that has farmers, landlords, pensioners, retailers and many more in a state of fury.

I’ll come back to the Middle East next week when it should be clearer what is happening next, but for now, I want to move to the Republic with a tweet from Alan Shatter, who in his time as a Fine Gael Minister was an outstanding reformer, was wrongly forced to resign because of unjust accusations, was denied justice and later — even after being exonerated — the apology he was owed by the state.

In an increasingly, and alarmingly, anti-semitic country, Shatter, a Jew, is one of the few voices standing up for Israel.

I agree with everything he wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, as reproduced below. And — as an Irish citizen — I feel ashamed.

“Zero possibility that the Irish gov or any Irish political party will acknowledge Israel’s elimination of the entire Hezbollah leadership, its degradation of Hezbollah’s & Iran’s military competences, its pushback of Hezbollah to the Litani River & destruction of Hamas, is the crucial backdrop to the collapse of the brutal Assad regime in Syria.

“The unprecedented embrace of the fanatical Iranian regime over the past 15 months by the Irish gov, the gov parties welcoming Iran’s ambassador as an honoured guest at their annual conferences while excluding Israel’s ambassador, the govs consistent failure to condemn Hezbollah’s daily targeting Israel with missiles from 8th Oct 2023 & putting our UNIFIL troops at risk, its opening of an Irish embassy in Tehran in Sept 2024 and its adoption of an extreme unbalanced anti Israeli narrative starkly illustrates the fact free, gross dysfunction of Ireland’s foreign policy & a fundamental inability to understand the complexities & history of the Middle East.”