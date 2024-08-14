A policeman searches through the wreckage of a building after the explosion of a Russian rocket in the northwestern outskirts of Kharkiv amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The war in Ukraine, causing mass death and destruction, has been ongoing for two-and-a-half years now

Alarmists predict Iran nuking Israel, Russia nuking Ukraine, World War III, and/or the mass relocation of millions of dispossessed or impoverished people destroying Western Civilization. Conspiracy theories are rife.

Because I’m a journalist and a politics junkie, I use social media, which used sensibly is invaluable in keeping one up-to-date with the news, but which also adds bucket-loads of hysteria and misinformation to public discourse.

At times of crisis, I find being old is a great advantage. When I lose another loved one, I remember that when my mother died suddenly my grief was so intense that I thought I would never get over it.

But of course I did, and the experience made me more resilient, as, indeed, has every misfortune that has come my way.

The same applies to the international crises that are terrifying for the young, but less so for the old. We’ve been there and have discovered that the doomsters were wrong.

I was an undergraduate in October 1962 when for 13 days the Soviet Union and the United States seemed set on nuclear war.

In University College Dublin there were splits among the politically aware between the macho tendency urging John F Kennedy to give no quarter to Nikita Khrushchev and the peaceniks urging him to climb down.

The sense of relief when the nuclear holocaust was averted seemed universal.

I hadn’t been fully inoculated against panic, though I didn’t show it, for the culture of the time was to put on a brave face.

When in June 1967 war broke out between Israel and Arab neighbours Egypt, Jordan and Syria, I greed privately with another frightened teacher that the end of days seemed undoubtedly nigh. But we still went to work.

And the crisis lasted only six days.

But I’m an historian who wrote extensively about the 1930s, so I learned to have no illusions about the stupidity and cruelty of evil regimes and credulousness of crowds. The Holocaust happened.

As a journalist covering Northern Ireland I’ve seen hatred up close and seen its consequences, whether it came from the Shankill butchers or the East Tyrone Brigade of the IRA.

I’ve been very shaken by the horrors perpetrated by Hamas on October 7 and distressed by how many Jewish friends intimidated by anti-semitic marches think there is no safety even in the UK.

I fear for little Israel, surrounded by haters, which — like the Protestants of Northern Ireland — just wanted to be left alone.

The haters are out in force on social media screaming abuse at my friend Douglas Murray, who faces up to the toughest issues of our time in books like the prophetic The Strange Death of Europe: Immigration, Identity, Islam, and who demolishes his enemies elegantly in debate and in writing.

The New Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell (creator of the Iraq dodgy dossier) has been so enraged by Mr Murray’s defence of Western civilisation that he recently tweeted that he should be investigated by the police. As we’re learning from the Starmer government, the left really don’t like free speech.

The Murray response was “Tony Blair was forced to fire Alastair Campbell because he was “deranged, vindictive, and out of control” and “only has one thing going for him in his life. Consistency.”