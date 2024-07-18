Samuel Morrison: The biased BBC coverage of the Twelfth was a disgrace

A BBC producer privately praised this picture of Samuel Morrison with his daughters Grace and Hannah, enjoying the Eleventh Night celebrations in Kilkeel. The BBC know that the negative cases they chose to focus on are grossly misrepresentative of the celebrations

The producer noted that I had posted a photo of myself and my daughters on X at the bonfire at Kilkeel and that we had obviously had a good time

That was correct but as I observed, it would have been nice if the BBC could have reported such events and enjoyment of families like mine publicly rather than simply acknowledging them in private conversation.

I said that because on the Twelfth the BBC online focused throughout the day on a story about a tiny number of bonfires on which election posters had been burned and a story on a deplorable racist attack in a loyalist area – it fluctuated between the two as its lead story. It then led on Hilary Benn condemning such bonfires. Another prominent story was about a Roscommon lady’s difficulties in Dubai.

Then on BBC Newsline that evening it had two quotes from Hilary Benn, the first near the start of the programme condemning the bonfires, then the second in the more positive news coverage of the Twelfth further down the programme – when it returned to Mr Benn – quoted him talking about the need to celebrate in an inclusive way, as if he was scolding the Orange, yet did not cover his very warm comments, saying that the Twelfth was a “very, very special day”.

The blatant bias of the BBC’s coverage of an event enjoyed by tens of thousands is a disgrace. They know, as the phone call I received illustrated, that the cases they chose to focus on are grossly misrepresentative of the celebrations.

Anyone who covered the celebrations fairly would acknowledge a wealth of artistic and musical talent unmatched by any event in the UK.

If they had any interest in dealing with the things they seek to portray as “problems” around the Eleventh Night they would focus on positives examples of how it can be celebrated like Kilkeel.

Any media outlet with a passing interest in what the celebrations marked would have to acknowledge the freedoms secured by the Glorious Revolution.

But the BBC are not interested in any of that. Why? It's because for some people the problem with the Twelfth isn't parades in ‘nationalist’ areas, bonfires or any other specific aspect of our traditional celebrations. For some people the problem with the Twelfth is the Twelfth.

Some like to claim that the Orange tradition is dying off; that the values we represent – faith, loyalty to the crown and just good old traditional family-friendly fun – are of the past. And every year tens of thousands of people prove them wrong by joining Orange parades either in a lodge or in a band or by lining the streets to watch.

The Twelfth defies the perceived wisdom of some about the way things are or how they are headed. Not only are there hundreds of thousands of unionists and Protestants in Northern Ireland but actually for one day a year we dare to remind everyone of that fact. I don’t think the BBC like that.

As for the bonfires they like to focus on so much, I’m not a fan of burning flags but it it is worth noting that in some parts of the world burning flags is protected by law as it is regarded as a legitimate form of protest. In the United States burning the Stars and Stripes has been deemed something protected by the constitution.

If burning flags is a form of political protest, it is hardly surprising in a Northern Ireland context that the Irish tricolour is burned:

(a) it is the flag of the IRA campaign in which many people have been murdered;

(b) it is the flag of the Irish State which armed the said IRA and provided them with a safe haven from which they could launch their murderous attacks and to which they could flee, knowing they would be protected by the constitution; and

(c) the present government of the Republic takes upon itself to tell unionists, in the wake of an election when anti-Protocol candidates defied the pundits, that we have accepted a border in the Irish Sea.

The nationalist commentators beloved by BBC political unit like to tell us that an all-Ireland is just around the corner. In their fantasy world everyone is eager to engage in the great debate about an “agreed Ireland”.

It’s just a matter of time until we all realise that we are Irish and wave goodbye to the last formal ties to Great Britain.

Northern Protestants will happily join hands with the other people who live on the island and we will collectively acknowledge the last 100 years was a mistake.

The fact that tens of thousands of people in Northern Ireland are prepared to go to bonfires at which the flag of the Irish Republic is burned suggests there is a problem with that vision.

That the biggest cheer at any Eleventh Night bonfire is when the tricolour goes up means that maybe the unionists might not be as easy to assimilate into a 32-county Irish Republic as some might think.

It certainly suggests that there are people who don’t buy into the idea that the orange on the tricolour represents them.

It would be nice if the BBC could acknowledge other forms of orange for at least one day a year.