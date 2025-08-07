Steve Baker: It is time for Northern Ireland’s regulations to return to UK control

It is illegal to sell disposable vapes in England

It will have to be replaced with arrangements that better respect the whole UK’s independence from the EU while still addressing the legitimate concerns of both Ireland and the EU.

When I made my well-known apology to Ireland, it wasn’t to concede the UK’s internal authority. That apology was intended to reset relations with Ireland and the EU so the rest of my message could be heard: that the UK's unity outside the EU, including Northern Ireland, must be respected.

The Windsor Framework was progress, just enough to earn my support, and I advocated for it strongly. That helped restore the NI Executive and gave prime minister Rishi Sunak the political reprieve he needed before a general election. My decision was not a mistake.

However, it was a painful compromise, one for which many unionists and Eurosceptics do not forgive me. The Framework treats Northern Ireland differently from the rest of the UK, subjecting it in part to EU laws also applied in the Republic of Ireland. No unionist will accept that indefinitely.

Worse, we now see how this arrangement is creating real, predictable and politically significant problems. These issues were not only foreseeable, they were clearly foreseen.

Now, problems are multiplying and demand lasting resolution. Over the next several years, the EU will have to choose: continue the constructive trajectory begun by the Windsor Framework, or turn back toward the rigid legalism and bitter arguments of the past, which exhausted politicians, diplomats and voters alike.

A case in point is the Tobacco and Vapes Bill. The government proudly describes it as UK-wide and the Northern Ireland Assembly has consented to it. But the bill appears to be incompatible with the Windsor Framework. The framework requires Northern Ireland to follow some EU laws, including the Tobacco Products Directive. That directive mandates that tobacco cannot be sold to anyone under 18, while the UK’s new bill goes further: it proposes banning tobacco sales for anyone born on or after January 1, 2009 and includes broader regulations on advertising, retail and areas free of smoking or vaping.

Here lies the challenge: the bill is not compatible with the EU directive. Enforcing a generational ban on tobacco in Northern Ireland would risk breaching our treaty commitments under the framework. This isn’t theoretical: similar proposals for generational bans in Denmark and Ireland have already been blocked by the EU under the same directive. The incompatibility is real, and the politico-legal implications are serious.

The EU will not allow the UK to pick and choose among Windsor Framework obligations. The UK could exclude Northern Ireland but that would deepen the region’s divergence from the rest of the country.

On other issues like agri-food, energy and climate, the prime minister has opted to align UK policy with EU law, transforming the UK into a rule-taker with no say.

And so we are rapidly approaching a moment of reckoning.

The Conservatives and Reform have already committed to reversing what Labour have agreed. Perhaps readers think Labour may comfortably win the next general election, if they ignore the polls and the implausibility of Labour MPs voting for the difficult things which must be done. More likely, the next government will be committed to the independence of the whole UK from the EU’s jurisdiction.

Thoughtful people on both sides of the Channel and the Irish Sea ought to be asking now what will happen at the next review of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement under a Conservative or Reform-led administration.

Perhaps prime minister Farage will take power and renege on his promises. After all, he will face the high barrier that withdrawing from the fisheries agreement would pull down cooperation on trade, road transport and aviation: the agreement is so drafted for that reason.

Northern Ireland’s arrangements will be a running sore because they cut across the demands of unionism and the legitimate expectation that leaving the EU meant the whole UK being outside the jurisdiction of EU law and institutions.

Compromising was necessary but the issues remain unresolved. Moreover, rejoining the EU is implausible even for its advocates.

The Windsor Framework is a show of good faith which restored the Northern Ireland Executive and showed both sides could compromise and move on as trusted partners.

But now our prime minister is seemingly hellbent on dragging the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland towards a legal fiasco that will undermine unionist voices and in due course blow his precious EU relationship reset out of the water.

He and his ministers ought to be aware of the issues that this legislation will lead to. Alas that his other polices show us that Starmer is so laser focussed on doctrine that he refuses to appreciate the practical consequences of his government’s actions.

Anyone can see creative solutions are now possible and immensely preferable to insistence on fruitless ideology that is leading this country to chaos. It is time for Northern Ireland’s regulations to return to UK control.