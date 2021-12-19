The days will be getting longer again from Tuesday

Dawn at St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay off the North East English coast on Friday, days before the shortest day of the year. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Tuesday will be December 21, the shortest day of the year, followed by the glorious period when the days begin to get brighter — imperceptibly at first, then more noticeably, and ultimately rapidly.

No wonder in such a latitude people have been celebrating this time of year since long before the birth of Christ.

And yet, for all the gloom of late November and early December, particularly on grey, wet, windy and chilly days — of which we have had a few recently — there is always the compensation of the sunny days. There are always some sunny days at this point in the calendar. They have extra magic for two reasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First, because of their rarity, given the sparse amounts of daylight, let alone sunshine.

Second because of the low angle of the sun.