Tim Gracey: Why do senior public servants dominate New Year Honours list?

Former prime minister Boris Johnson

Earlier this year, more than a third of the almost 100 awards made in the King’s Birthday Honours List were made to people who worked in the public sector.

Of the 97 (non-policing) awards made, at least 35 were to public sector employees, often senior figures in the civil service, educational or medical sectors.

A casual glance at that list will show that the brief reason given for the individual’s awards and their paid job seem to overlap.

Tim Gracey, who worked in journalism then in public affairs including the public sector for more than 30 years, including in the educational and justice systems

Concerns about civil and public servants dominating the Honours system have been expressed at the highest level.

In 2004, the Select Committee on Public Administration on its report into the Honours system expressed ‘doubts about the way the honours are distributed to state servants, including civil servants and members of the armed forces’.

In May 2023 the Cabinet Office published the fifth report on the operations of the Honours system.

In a section of Prime Minister’s strategies, it noted comments from Boris Johnson that honours should be awarded ‘merit first’ and not to those who are just doing their job. Honours are not to be a reward for longevity in a role, seniority, or age, he said.

The Cabinet Office could argue that these awards come only after a detailed process to ensure they go only to the deserving.

It has suggested on its website that anyone submitting a person for an honour should evidence how he or she has contributed in a distinctive way to improving the lot of those less able to help themselves, how they have devoted themselves to sustained and selfless voluntary service or how they have shown innovation or creativity in delivering lasting results.

In the case of a CBE, the system will have asked for evidence of the nominated person’s achievement or service to the community, or their ‘highly distinguished, innovative contribution in his or her area of activity.’

For an OBE, it will have received evidence of the person’s ‘achievement or service to the community’; and for an MBE their ‘achievement or service in and to the community which is outstanding in its field and has delivered sustained and real impact which stands out as an example to others.’

And yet, when the honours are published, the rationale for individual awards are explained in only the briefest of phrases, usually noting that it was for ‘services to’ a particular area of activity in society.

The fact that some individuals are employed in that area of activity for which they have been honoured can only point us to question the exact nature of the service they provided, over and above their job description.

Would it not be better to explain in more detail what was the ‘innovative contribution,’ ‘achievement’ or the ‘sustained and real impact’ of the recipients in question?

This would provide greater insight into the unrecognised work of such individuals.

It would help counter the view that some recipients were ‘just doing their job.’

It would increase public understanding and confidence in the Honours system.

This point was put to the Honours Secretariat for Northern Ireland, which administers the system here.

Its response: “Honours recipients are recognised for the wonderful service they have given to their communities or to the country as a whole and every one of them should be proud of their achievements,” it said.

So, no real change expected anytime soon then?

