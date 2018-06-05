Common sense prevails in gay cake case in America

Some years ago, in a landmark liberalising decision on same-sex rights in America, the United States Supreme Court cited a seismic European case from decades earlier.

That case was one in which Jeff Dudgeon, now an Ulster Unionist councillor in Belfast (who was speaking last night at the meeting in which a new Lord Mayor was installed), took the United Kingdom to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg to get homosexuality decriminalised. He won, and the law was changed in 1982.

Things have moved a long way from widespread opposition to decriminalisation then to overwhelming support now, and on to political pressure for same sex-marriage, which very many people across the community still oppose.

But in an alarming court case that has still not be fully resolved, a family of Christian bakers in Belfast was fined for refusing to bake a cake, which included the slogan ‘support gay marriage’. This was a step too far for the notion of enforced equality. Who could seriously say it is an injustice for a Catholic baker of strong republican beliefs in the heart of west Belfast to decline to bake a cake with a loyalist slogan, or vice versa of a Shankill Road Protestant baker, or a Muslim to bake a cake with a slogan that is deeply offensive to Islam.

The UK Supreme Court has yet to issue a final decision in the Ashers bakery gay cake case, but the US Supreme Court has just decided in favour of a Colorado baker in a similar case there. The US top court is one of the most respected courts in human history and one of America’s most revered institutions. It has issued numerous major civil rights rulings, including the Amistad anti slavery decision of 1841 and the Brown v Board of Education segregation case in 1954.

As the Dudgeon case showed, international courts sometimes cite each other (but are not bound to do so). The Colorado case facts and legal context differ somewhat from the Ashers case but let us hope the US ruling is a harbinger of common sense ultimately prevailing in favour of Ashers.