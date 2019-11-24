Compassionate Dr Watt’s swift diagnosis of my husband was correct

I am writing to you as someone concerned and distressed about the treatment of Dr Michael Watt bordering on vilification.

I want to paint a picture of Dr Watt contrary to that which is being broadcast at present

Letter to the editor

My husband suffers from a very serious neurological condition.

We tried for a considerable time to get help without any success until we met Dr Watt.

He immediately recognised my husband’s symptoms and ran various tests to determine the exact condition.

Contrary to our experience of many doctors, he gave much time and showed great compassion.

Since he was set aside my husband has been examined by other neurologists without any change to the diagnosis.

I may add that if every doctor who made a misdiagnosis was set aside there might not be many practising.

LE, Carrickfergus