Councillor: Trust can help resolve stand-off over memorial to Enniskillen atrocity

Like many other people from Enniskillen, I am observing with huge dismay the ongoing standoff with regard to the siting of the memorial to the victims of the Remembrance Day bombing in Enniskillen.

It is sad that there is a lack of accommodation for the placement of the memorial on the site where this atrocity of innocent civilians took place.

Letters to Editor

There is a need for a genuine recognition that the actions of SF/IRA were not only a desecration of property belonging to the St Michael’s Parish — the Reading Rooms —but also one of the single worst atrocities in the history of the ‘Troubles’.

This is the opportunity to stop the “fudging” of the issue, the opportunity to show decent humane compassion to the families of the dead, the survivors who were badly injured, to those traumatised, to those who FORGAVE, to those parishioners whose parish property was used for this heinous act and to all good citizens of a town we are so proud of.

I call on St Michael’s Diocesan Trust to make that symbolic step and resolve this matter so that this sacred site may provide healing and comfort.

Diana Armstrong, Ulster Unionist councillor, Fermanagh & Omagh Council