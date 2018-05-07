Criticism of anthem at cup final yet no challenge to Irish anthem at GAA

Much has been said in the past few days about the playing of the national anthem at the final of the Irish Cup match on Saturday.

Obviously opinion is divided and some people in Northern Ireland want respect to be a one way process, one which excludes respect for the constitutional status of the country we all live in.

Letters to Editor

We also need to remind ourselves of a few facts, the playing of a country’s national anthem at a senior football match is a recognised tradition, including the Republic of Ireland’s national anthem at the FAI and other Cup finals in the Irish Republic. This goes without any comment or challenge.

While a number of commentators have made voiced their opinion against the IFA decision, I would be interested to hear these people’s opinion on the official singing of the Republic of Ireland national anthem and flying of the Republic of Ireland Tricolour on a weekly basis at GAA grounds throughout Northern Ireland?

There is much government investment and media coverage of GAA in Northern Ireland, however the matter of the singing of the Republic of Ireland national anthem at their games is not being addressed by the same commentators who are critical of the IFA decision on Saturday’s match.

Victor Warrington, Councillor, Fermanagh & Omagh District Council