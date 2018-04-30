David Campbell: Ian Marshall should decline his place in the senate

As a unionist and a member of the Ulster Farmers Union I would appeal to Ian Marshall to graciously decline appointment to the Irish Senate.

There are two disturbing elements to this proposed appointment.

Letters to Editor

Firstly, a key component of the Belfast Agreement was the removal of the irredentist claim to Northern Ireland contained in the Irish constitution and the acceptance of the principle of consent for the peoples of Northern Ireland (and they alone) to democratically determine whether Northern Ireland remained an integral part of a sovereign United Kingdom or not.

In return, a sensible working relationship was forged with the Irish Republic which included the establishment of bodies to work on matters of mutual importance, north and south.

Electorates in both jurisdictions overwhelmingly endorsed those provisions.

For the Irish Parliament to now seek to add a ‘northern’ representative to its second chamber is, I would contend, an attack on the principle of consent and a de facto breach of the Belfast Agreement by the Republic of Ireland.

The electorate of Northern Ireland has never consented to appoint members to the parliament of another country.

Secondly, it is entirely appropriate for the Irish Parliament to appoint someone of a unionist tradition (if such persons still exist) from the population of the Irish Republic. Such an appointment would be welcome and long overdue.

It is entirely inconsistent however for a United Kingdom unionist (as Mr Marshall would appear to claim to be) to accept such an appointment and would render such a person very definitely as a non-unionist.

Whilst I completely disagree with Ian Marshall on Brexit, I do recognise the important work he has done on behalf of all of Northern Ireland’s farmers over the years particularly as President of the Ulster Farmers Union.

It would be a huge pity if he now makes a monumental mistake in accepting this appointment.

David Campbell, Former UUP talks negotiator & party chair; Chairman of the Loyalist Communities Council, Co Antrim