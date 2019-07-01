David McNarry: Doom and gloom will not breach unionist defences as we approach Northern Ireland’s centenary

Seldom would I disagree with Ben Lowry but his article on Saturday (‘Growing risk of a no deal Brexit, which imperils NI’s full UK status,’ June 29) bristled with skulduggery of surrender promoted by the scare mongering elites.

They are prepared to take down the Union Flag and hoist the white flag.

No unionist will allow Northern Ireland to be part of a sell out barter deal putting us into an European Union satellite controlled by Brussels.

There would be uproar, chaos and mayhem throughout should such a surrender be ordered by a prime minister .

Unionists should be preparing to celebrate our 99th birthday of survival and thanks to all who paid the huge price to keep us loyal and remain British.

If Ben’s assessment is correct, we will never reach a century not out. His quixotic doom and gloom merchants are as old as Methuselah and still they fail to breach our defences.

Unionism is a mighty peoples cause built on confidence, enterprise and controlling our own destiny. The defeatist detractors of unionism just don’t get it or will not admit it that the unionist cause is endorsed by a large comfortable committed cross community majority .

It is a cause of choice and it deserves to celebrate its 100th birthday .

Some in London in the chattering classes may well wish to placate Dublin and wither the Union but Parliament will not ditch us .

By acting in unison within a ‘unionist unity of purpose we can make our position clear and precise .

The Union is an actuality notions of Irish unity remains a fanciful aspiration.

No one desires a ‘no deal’ including unionists.

Marking out territory up to the border of your nearest and most lucrative benefactor is crazy Irish economics.

A Brexit ‘no deal’ will virtually wreck the Irish economy.

Unionists do not want that result to impact on their neighbours. It would be tough of them to cause such unnecessary hardship. We did not pick this fight with Dublin nor did we set the Varadkar timer on the backstop bomb destined to wreck our citizenship and right to be British.

Ben — articles such as this one do disservice to unionism and fail to underscore the integrity of the Union.

We will celebrate in style the beginnings of the next 100 years of this place I know that you and call home.

David McNarry, Ex UUP and Ukip MLA, Comber