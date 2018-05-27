David McNarry: NI should also have a referendum on abortion

Recently David Campbell, Michael Mc Gimpsey and myself made a call for a referendum to be held which included abortion with other issues dividing the political parties and their respective supporters.

With the euphoria of the abortion referendum result in the Republic of Ireland moves are underway to pressurise Northern Ireland into by hook or by crook being subject to the same laws on abortion which pertain in the rest of the UK.

Letters to Editor

Regrettably and distastefully a finger pointing exercise of disdain is pointing at us as if we are terrible out of touch backwater thinkers.

Already the abuse is being directed at pro life supporters for daring to believe that their views are right.

Such accusations are unfair especially when the mind of the Northern Ireland electorate is not known.

It does therefore make sense to find out exactly what the mind of the people is — not least for the very good reason that for the foreseeable future the assembly will not be sitting to vote on any issue.

Also the chances of the Secretary of State making a decision under direct rule is absolutely zero. Let us have the right to a multi– issue referendum with the people ultimately deciding the journey of travel to be correctly taken into law.

We must beware opportunist bandwagons rolling across the border poking their noses into our affairs.

The decision to kill unborn babies must be our decision alone. To terminate the life of an unborn child is not something I personally could vote for.

Why not ascertain how the people are minded to vote and have the government fund the campaigns for and against.

In fact your prestigious newspaper would be doing a great public service if it would muster support from the editors of the other local papers to gauge public support for holding a referendum in the first place, in the absence of any political leadership pointing the way to Stormont ever taking any decisions.

How for instance would the loyal readers of the News Letter respond to holding a referendum?

David McNarry, Co Down