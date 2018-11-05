David McNarry: Staying in the customs union is the same as staying in the European Union

Remaining in the customs union is not Brexit, not even in name only.

The preposterous proposal is chicanery.

If the EU endorses remaining in the customs union, the second referendum idea will be swiftly withdrawn

If that is the prime minister’s logic, and the cabinet support it, then the lot should be booted out.

Michael Gove, Andrea Leadsom, Dominic Raab and Liam Fox campaigned for Brexit.

Mrs May has remained a Remainer.

I hope that principles have not been sacrificed for personal position.

Letter to the editor

Using and abusing Northern Ireland’s constitutional rights would be shameful.

The UK is as one nation in deciding to leave the EU. One vote was necessary to confirm the will of the people .

Now we see business worthies launching a campaign for a second referendum deal outcome.

It is a big bluff because a deal to stay in the customs union is as good as remaining in the EU. That’s what they want .

As soon as the EU endorses remaining in the customs union their second referendum idea will be swiftly withdrawn.

Politics under Mrs May will have plummeted to a new low if her cabinet is forced to pass remaining in the customs union and be acclaimed by people like Tony Blair, who does not have a good track record.

David McNarry, Comber