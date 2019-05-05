David McNarry: There is a now a massive responsibility on the shoulders of the DUP

A litany of pious principles, mixed messages and pretentious policies have served to wreck the once formidable party machine created by our forefathers.

Ultimately the Ulster Unionist Party have paid the price for impotency and refusing to align themselves with a universal unity of purpose within unionism.

Letter to the editor

The DUP are virtually unchallenged as the sole champions of unionism.

That entails a massive responsibility resting on the shoulders of their leadership.

In the cockpit of negotiations over Brexit and restoring lasting devolution all unionists have a duty to unite in order to secure the best results in the best interests of the country .

In this council election , soft unionists have crossed the road from ‘vote Mike to get Colm’ to the Alliance and the Green parties.

There is nothing new in moderates finding temporary political homes. However unionists, and in particular the DUP, should demonstrate their respect for the Alliance success in gaining seats.

Crucially the DUP must also demonstrate, and underscore the importance of, the non negotiable stance they will adopt on the British dimension. They must test both the Alliance and the Greens on their subscription to the Union.

David McNarry, Ex UUP & Ukip MLA, Comber