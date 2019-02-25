David McNarry: Theresa May must lead us out of the European Union now or resign as prime minister

The current state of Westminster politics is a shambles compounded by disgraceful behaviour.

The nation faces decision day with a Parliament upside down reeling from splits inside the Conservatives and Labour.

Letter to the editor

It is shameful that party and personal interests are being put before the country . Aren’t we fortunate that Labour don’t organise here and the Tories have no votes here?

The remainers’ game plan of extending Article 50 once will soon become twice and thrice and on it goes.

The extension isn’t for a specified time line, it is unspecified. Extending article 50 keeps the UK inside the EU beyond the forthcoming May elections to the EU Parliament, meaning that the UK have to participate and elect impotent British MEPs. Next step is paying for the formation of an European Army.

Mrs May has a last chance salon opportunity to save the integrity of the peoples vote by casting aside her Brexit in name only plan.

She should begin to show her mettle and demonstrating strong leadership by sacking her three dissident ministers Rudd, Gauke and Clark for their threat to revolt over a no deal negotiation position. Otherwise the prime minister becomes a prisoner of the remainers.

Perhaps the problem is that she is already too willing a prisoner. Mrs May is on record saying that she does not intend to lead the Tories into the next election. Great stuff! But she must lead the nation out of the EU or resign now.

David McNarry, Comber, Co Down