David McNarry: This is a bad deal for unionists

The government text is a bad deal for unionists.

The DUP have conceded ground to Julian Smith and Simon Coveney by allowing them to act as joint authority czars. Unless arrested it is a slippery slope toward unionist marginalisation.

It is an Oliver Twist deal with the doors open for Sinn Fein agitation pressing for more concessions. Not one ounce of stability is guaranteed .

The most serious concession is putting the Irish language on a par with English.

Making a billion pounds available in a blackmail note is an admission that all along there has been cash for nurses.

The DUP need to be careful what they are buying into. Not being able to sell this pernicious deal to their core supporters is electoral suicide.

David McNarry, Comber