David McNarry: This looks like a shoddy deal that smacks of desperation

Deals are always tricky to please everyone.

In anyone’s language this prospective deal proves that mandates are easily broken.

Letters to Editor

All it takes is an act of power grabbing by hostage-takers.

As a long term committed devolutionist, well established before the DUP joined the club, it is shocking to witness the prospect of voluntary coalition power-sharing disappear into the subterfuge of an ever increasing Irish dimension.

I suspect my views supportive of a full on British dimension are shared by a significant number within unionism who are stunned by a shoddy deal going under the hammer.

It smacks of desperation by individuals anxious to install themselves in ministerial office, even where there is no clear unionist majority in an executive.

Capitulation is an ugly term often used by the DUP when lasing opponents. Now it appears the term fits the DUP in conceding the demands of Sinn Fein forcing ‘Irish’ where it is neither needed or welcome.

It cannot be salvaged by any pathetic notion that triplicate usage and signage in English, Irish and Ulster Scots is acceptable.

As has been registered elsewhere ‘No Deal is Better than a Bad Deal.’

It is incumbent on the DUP to take note of majority unionist opinion and walk away from a deal they cannot sell to unionism.

David McNarry, Former Ulster Unionist MLA and former leader of Ukip in Northern Ireland, Co Down