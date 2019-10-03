David McNarry: Unionists will not accept this crazy Brexit plan

Boris Johnson has thrown in the towel by hoisting the white flag, in conceding the backstop through the backdoor.

He will go down in history as the prime minister prepared to annex Northern Ireland from the UK. There is no disguising the dangers in what is being proposed. There is nothing sensible in it and far less sense for any unionist to give it a fair wind .

Effectively disconnecting Northern Ireland from the Union thrusts unionists into a dog fight with republicans every four years. No longer is the Secretary of State the final arbitrator on the timing of a border poll , this crazy plan puts us into a border poll battle every four years.

The deal will raise the ante for republican agitation and Irish grandstanding.

There is no chance whatsoever that unionists will allow their status, identity and British citizenship to be bartered for and dependent on a trade regularity alignment.

No way that unionists will roll over and be governed from Brussels. To buy into the Boris plan is tantamount to unionism severing its main artery to the UK.

No one should be fooled either by the spinning of the notion that the Boris plan is the best of both worlds . It represents dangerous fantasy.

The terms for NI trading with the other parts of the UK our most important and lucrative market will be decided by Brussels. Northern Ireland will be summarily shunted into an all Ireland economy dictated by Dublin.

Unionists expect and will demand that the DUP stand up against this plan of the prime minister .

Northern Ireland is totally and wholly British, not Irish, not European and most certainly not in favour of being out of the UK in a three way split between London, Brussels and Dublin.

David McNarry, Ex Ukip MLA, Comber