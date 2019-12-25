Delight at annual festival of nine lessons and carols

Sir Stephen Cleobury, music director at King’s College, Cambridge, will long be remembered for the annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols.

The prominent British choirmaster and organist died in York, England, last month at 70, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The performance at King’s College is broadcast live on Christmas Eve every year and is not to be missed.

Over 30 years ago, I would hear the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols for the first time — in my own neighborhood in Denver. The St John’s Cathedral Choir, then under choirmaster Donald Pearson, presented the famous Christmas Eve service on a cold winter night in December.

Only a few of the choristers, who were present that night, remain in the choir to this day. But the service is repeated every year — to the delight of all.

Brian Stuckey, Denver, Colorado