Demort Nesbitt: It is disappointing that MPs failed to challenge Julian Smith’s remarks on citizenship

I read with interest Peter Weir MLA’s letter in Saturday’s paper (‘Threat to default UK citizenship’, October 26) regarding the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee session on October 23.

The secretary of state’s comment (“we need change, we need change rapidly”) regarding Conor McGinn’s suggestion at the Committee about citizenship as has arisen in the Emma De Souza case, was described by Peter as astonishing and worrying.

Letter to the editor

Peter added in his letter that the secretary of state cannot distinguish between identity and citizenship and does not understand the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

I agree entirely.

Indeed, both Peter and I have written in this paper about this issue. And Nelson McCausland (former DUP MLA) wrote on October 17 that Peter Weir has done unionism a service by exposing the fallacy of what is now suggested by Conor McGinn.

The broad DUP position on this issue seemed clear.

However as a unionist, I have a genuine disappointment. I reviewed the proceedings of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee and noted that two DUP MPs (Jim Shannon and Ian Paisley) had an opportunity to put on the record a challenge to both Conor McGinn MP and the secretary of state, but to my surprise this was not done.

I thought that DUP spokespersons were always on message at every opportunity, but sadly not this time.

In the interests of unionism, I genuinely hope that Peter has a quiet word with his party colleagues.

Dermot Nesbitt, Co Down