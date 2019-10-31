Disgust at the thought of the DUP endorsing an Irish language act to reward Sinn Fein

May I say that it is with disgust I note that Arlene Foster is endorsing a proposed Irish language act to entice Sinn Fein back into Stormont.

I honestly do not know where this is going but as a Protestant, British, a DUP voter and of course a supporter the Union this decision is another feather in the cap for republicans.

Letter to the editor

It is very clear United We Stand — Divided We Fall comes to mind.

With Mrs Foster’s so-called hand reaching out to Sinn Fein, will they be reaching a hand out to Protestants?

Will they put the Union flag back on Belfast City Hall?

Tell me what they intend to offer in return. End to legacy persecution of soldiers, the RUC and not forgetting claims of so-called collusion by Protestants? All staged to demonise us.

May I ask not only the DUP but other unionist parties why time and time again we are giving into these people?

It’s all one way, always has been since the Good Friday Agreement which I can proudly say I didn’t vote for, knowing its consequences for Protestants — which has come to pass.

These are the very people who hate anything British, Protestant or unionist.

Sinn Fein/IRA got their way with the end of the UDR, RUC, removal of British symbols, re-routing of Orange parades, removal of our Union flag over City Hall, as well as other council buildings.

Now some republicans are even shouting sectarian abuse at the Boys Brigade in West Belfast.

This is a disgrace and shows the hate by nationalists needs to be addressed.

What has the republican lord mayor got to say about his so called ‘all inclusive Belfast?’

A load of nonsense, it seems to me. Only when it suits them.

All I can say is that we Protestants all need to stick together to fight back on the hatred that is waged against us.

James McShane, Comber