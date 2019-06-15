Doctor with psych experience: How can gay talking therapy for adults be banned, but trans surgery for teens be allowed?

Colarado has become the latest state in America to ban ‘gay conversion therapy’.

At the same time it, and many other states, strongly support gender reassignment treatment.

Letter to the editor

If you are a homosexual in 17 states and wish to try to convert to being heterosexual, you are not permitted to have any treatment that might help that conversion.

Yet in many American states, young girls who self identify as boys can have bilateral mastectomies at age 16 as long as they have been taking testosterone for a year.

This looks to me like massive intolerance agains mature gay adults who are being denied their choice of sexuality conversion, while immature pubescent children, who have self identified themselves as being of the wrong gender, are encouraged to have gender reassingment treatment that often includes major irreversible surgery.

Aldous Huxley would have described this as ‘the art of being irrational in a reasonable way’

Dr Owen Gallagher, Glenavy, Co Antrim (A GP for 20 years, who also worked in mental health in Purdysburn, Holywell, and elsewhere)