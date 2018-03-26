Doug Beattie: NI will never forget that SF promoted, endorsed and justified human rights abuses by IRA

There is a perversion about Sinn Fein and their attitude to victims of the Troubles.

While its members insult victims of the IRA and Sinn Fein supporting trolls attack those seeking the truth about the death of their loved ones, Sinn Fein’s leader in Northern Ireland, Michelle O’Neill tweets: ‘All families bereaved in conflict have a right to truth. Time long past for British government to stop delaying and to implement the Stormont House Agreement legacy mechanisms, with adequate resources for LCJ Legacy Inquest Plan and Police Ombudsman. #StandUp4HumanRights’

Letters to Editor

I also believe families deserve the truth and I want to see both the British and Irish governments assisting in delivering that truth.

But unlike Michelle O’Neill I call for Sinn Fein –who hold the corporate knowledge of the atrocities of the IRA – to also deliver the truth to the victims of the IRA. I have a message for Michelle O’Neill and SF — stand up for human rights as you have said — but remember, the IRA were responsible for some of the worst human rights abuses in our more recent history.

Sinn Fein promoted, endorsed and justified these human rights abuses and Northern Ireland will never forget no matter how much you try to change the narrative.

Sinn Fein need to address the human rights abuses committed by the IRA and release their corporate knowledge so victims of the IRA can get some form of truth.

Doug Beattie MC MLA,

Ulster Unionist Justice spokesperson, Upper Bann