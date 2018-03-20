Doug Beattie: People will ask if Dublin plans to back IRA victims as it did the ‘hooded men’

I note that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has rejected a request to find that a number men detained by the army in Northern Ireland in 1971 suffered torture, in a case brought by the government of the Republic of Ireland.

I also note Martina Anderson’s comments that ‘It is clear the five cruel techniques that the British state used against 14 men is torture. Justice will be heard.’

As a convicted IRA terrorist, Martina Anderson should know a thing or two about ‘cruel techniques’ and ‘torture’.

Amongst the thousands of IRA victims were cases of people being abducted, held, tortured and murdered.

Some were left at the side of a lonely border road. Others were dumped in unmarked and secret graves.

Unlike the ‘hooded men’ they were not alive to tell the tale in a courtroom.

The IRA was promoted, endorsed and justified by Sinn Fein for decades, and still is to this very day.

Many people will now be asking if the Irish government would be prepared to take such a stand for the victims of the IRA.

Given the number of self-styled ‘human rights’ lawyers in Northern Ireland, one would have thought there would be no shortage of takers to highlight undoubted instances of crimes against humanity — including abduction, torture, murder and the targeting of civilians.

Surely that should would be of interest to the European Court of Human Rights?

Doug Beattie MC MLA, Upper Bann