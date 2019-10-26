Doug Beattie: The DUP talks tough on the Irish language, yet climbs down just like Boris Johnson

In a News Letter article (Thursday October 24), DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said “my party leader also made it clear that the DUP was willing to legislate on the Irish language, however Sinn Fein did not want to do a deal”.

She also said the list of Sinn Fein demands had grown.

Letter to the editor

It would be helpful if Carla Lockhart were to expand upon her comments and let people know exactly what the DUP had agreed to do with regard to legislating on the Irish language.

It would also be useful for people to know what new demands Sinn Fein were making.

One of the major frustrations the Ulster Unionist Party had with regard to the most recent round of Stormont talks, was the fact that the DUP and Sinn Fein were engaging in their own parallel process.

Carla Lockhart’s comments indicate that the DUP was telling Sinn Fein that it was prepared to legislate on the Irish language, whilst talking tough in public, in a manner that Boris Johnson would be proud of.

Doug Beattie MLA, Ulster Unionist justice spokesperson