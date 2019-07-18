Doug Beattie: The Ulster Unionist Party has never supported pensions for people injured by their own hand while perpetrating violence

As the justice spokesperson for the Ulster Unionist Party let me be absolutely clear.

We have always supported a pension for innocent victims, those who, while going about their work, were left limbless, blind, burnt, disabled and psychologically damaged.

We have never supported pensions for those who perpetrated the violence and where injured by their own hand while doing so.

For anyone to suggest otherwise is not just disingenuous and mischievous but simply untruthful.

Doug Beattie, Ulster Unionist MLA