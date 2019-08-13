Down cathedral is a source of Irish and British ecclesiastical history and in need of proper funding

It has been over fifteen years since I last visited Down cathedral, a place where the patron saint of Ireland is buried.

The church altar is stunning in its beauty and simplicity and the church is a place of peace.

Unfortunately last Wednesday I was saddened to see so much rain dripping through the old windows.

The impression that this rich source of Irish and British ecclesiastical history is not in receipt of proper funding is source of deep dismay.

I would appeal to both the Irish and British governments to facilitate the much needed funding that the cathedral requires.

Paul Doran, Condalkin, Dublin