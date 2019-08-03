Dr McCloskey exposed the cruelty of abortion

Dr Anne McCloskey of Aontú (‘Sinn Féin happy for the bad Brits to do its abortion dirty work,’ Aug 31) exposes the cruelty of abortion.

A snappy summary of abortion is:

Hearts — Human hearts stopped:

Spades — A global genocide:

Diamonds — Precious gems crushed:

Clubs — women battered.

Over one human life per second is said to be lost (if there are 40-50 million abortions per year).

The June 2019 Free Church of Scotland magazine ran a colour CBRUK image of a living nine week unborn human-http://theweeflea.com/2019/06/01/fearfully-and-wonderfully-made/.

Should our Church and diocesan magazines be following this bold example?

Pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the famous German martyr of World War Two, opposed the holocaust and abortion-”Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves; ensure justice for those being crushed”.

James Hardy, Belfast BT5