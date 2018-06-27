Dublin’s vote of confidence in PSNI deputy chief constable

The promotion of the second most senior officer in the Police Service of Northern Ireland to Garda Commissioner is a notable event in the history of this island post partition.

Drew Harris began his career in the RUC and then rose and rose within that fine police force before continuing his upward trajectory when it became the PSNI. The deputy chief constable’s father was murdered by the IRA in 1989.

When his possible appointment was mooted in recent weeks, some republicans had expressed alarm at the prospect of someone with such an RUC background being appointed to the top policing position in the Republic.

In a very welcome development, these predictable complaints have been disregarded.

Indeed, Charlie Flanagan, Ireland’s justice minister, said that the decision to appoint Mr Harris followed a rigorous international selection process and that he would now be commissioner “with the full functions of that role including safeguarding the security of the state”.

They have made a very sensible choice.

Anyone who served at such top levels in policing in Northern Ireland is almost certain to be accomplished in security matters.

Top former members of the RUC have shown huge dignity by staying silent in the face of years of republican lies about that organisation, peddled to justify their terrorism — violence to which the RUC responded with impeccable professionalism and skill.

An Garda Siochana has been through a turbulent time lately, including a whistleblowing saga and a scandal over major abuse of the penalty points system.

Mr Harris’s departure is, as the PSNI chief constable George Hamilton says, a loss to policing in the Province.

But it is a major vote of confidence in the record of such policing, and also in him, and we wish him well in his challenging new post.