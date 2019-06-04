DUP are just as stubborn as SF

The claim by some that Sinn Féin in demanding equal marriage, abortion and an Irish Language Act is delaying the return of Stormont and the dealing with normal everyday issues must also realise that the denial of equal marriage, abortion and an ILA is equally important to the DUP – they will continue to deny these rights to both communities rather than show some tolerance that would allow Stormont to return.

It’s worth remembering the Irish language belongs to us all, there are gay people who wish to marry, and crises pregnancies in both communities.

Mary Russell, Dundalk