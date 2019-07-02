DUP, beware! Tories are ready to sell out the Province

Trite it may be but nothing describes the omnipresent Brexit better than it being an enigma wrapped up in a riddle.

The two contenders for the post of Prime minister, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, have failed to explain how they can overcome the indomitable Irish border backstop.

For the electorate of Northern Ireland, already saddled with two indolent political parties in Sinn Fein and the DUP, we might assume that as a result of Brexit things cannot get much worse. Well they can, especially for the Democratic Unionist Party.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, echoed by the Conservative leader for Scotland Ruth Davidson, believes that the Union in the UK is more imperilled than it has ever been in its 312 years existence.

The Conservative and Unionist Party are supposedly staunch supporters of the Union with Northern Ireland but in a recent poll 59% of its members said they were prepared to sacrifice that union to secure the Brexit deal they want. Northern Ireland is expendable and would be traded in for the price of a backstop, never mind 30 pieces of silver.

This is the DUP’s reward for propping up a ramshackle Conservative government.

So let us have no more mawkish special relationship nonsense.

Arlene Foster should wake up and be alert to the possibility of a breakup of the union, ensuring that in the event of this occurring she does not leave Northern Ireland up the creek without a paddle, like the Conservative government did over Brexit. Less dogmatism and more cross border diplomacy with the Irish Republic would be a productive beginning

Wilson Burgess, Londonderry