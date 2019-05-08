DUP has an ear to the ground when it come to gay lobby

Jim Wells should forget about the late DUP leader Ian Paisley being “aghast” at his party’s decision to successfully field the openly gay Alison Bennington in the recent election.

The party have not become enlightened.

It is all to do with typical DUP expediency. They suspect that an lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) lobby is looming.

Meantime they can sit on the fence and continue to keep both ears to the ground.

Neither should Jim concern himself about Arlene Foster threatening to look at several issues including “bad behaviour” by party members [Mrs Foster was reported as saying Mr Wells “should have been coming through the normal routes, through the party, if he had concerns about those issues”].

It is all naughty stool bluster.

He is quite safe being all moralistic in his political sinecure and making Private Pike gaffes on the greatest radio show in the country.

Something else which his former leader, echoing St Paul, might have passed on to Jim and the party’s fundamentalist members is: How can any one follow the paradoxical cause of looking for justice in the presence of the unjust?

Wilson Burgess, Londonderry