DUP has questions to answer about prime minister’s nonsensical trade arrangements for Northern Ireland

Have the blood-red lines of Arlene Foster, leader of the DUP, turned to a lighter shade of pink in accepting the Prime Minister Boris Johnston’s new hokey cokey proposals on trade arrangements for Northern Ireland submitted to the EU?

If, as an example, I buy a haggis from a nice butcher in Stranraer in Scotland and transport it across on the ferry, what are the prospects of bringing (importing) it into Northern Ireland?

Will I be met and stopped by a Revenue and Customs official asking if I have anything to declare?

If I was also to accompany my haggis with a bottle of malt whisky to wash it down, will these goods be checked?

The leadership of the DUP need to answer these questions and no doubt many more — forthwith and without spin — particularly on their nebulous so-called ‘veto’. Leave means ‘out’ for everyone in the UK, without exception.

The prime minister’s proposals on trade arrangements for Northern Ireland are nonsensical, straight out of a film script from the Marks brothers’ studio!

All we can hope for is that Monsieur Barnier and the EU leaders treat the PM’s proposals with complete casual indifference.

Morrison W Woods, Bangor, Co Down