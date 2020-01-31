DUP have not answered criticisms of their deals, which suggests they know they were too hasty to strike a deal

I decided to wait and see if there would be any response from the DUP to challenge Jim Allister’s analysis (‘DUP can’t veto any aggressive new Irish language agenda,’ Jan 15) to what the DUP agreed on the Irish language in the New Decade-New Approach deal.

You would think that their lawyers would have fine combed through the agreement that they signed up to and we would have had a response.

True to form there does not seem to be any. Maybe they now realise they were too hasty and were sold a pup.

They seem to have turned down Ben Lowry’s kind offer, that the News Letter would print their response (‘Unionism has sent out a signal of weakness,’ Jan 18).

When you read that they did not even consult their grassroots or victims groups, it tells me they have something to hide.

They are still trying to distance themselves from what was agreed on legacy, in the Stormont House agreement.

It seems that in those talks as well they let down victims and the people who sought to keep law. If what I write is wrong, the DUP should let us know their assessment of what they did agree in both deals.

I see why they did not want an election, as some of their MLAs may have become redundant but that was no excuse to agree a bad deal for unionism.

John Mulholland, Doagh