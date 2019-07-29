DUP MLA: The prime minister highlights the importance of the Union

The prime minister’s decision to take the title ‘Minister for the Union’ is a welcome step which will highlights the importance of the maintenance of the United Kingdom.

Following the PM’s appointment, the DUP said that our shared priorities must be strengthening the Union, delivering Brexit and getting Stormont up and running.

Letter to the editor

In creating the post ‘Minister for the Union’, the prime minister is rightly highlighting how important the Union is and the need for it to be maintained and strengthened.

At a time when nationalism is relentlessly pushing for a united Ireland, when republicans are calling for those who consider themselves British to ‘go home’ and when the EU and Irish government are attempting to annex Northern Ireland through the backstop, it is more important than ever that we make the case for the Union and the positive benefits that it brings.

Gordon Lyons, DUP MLA, East Antrim