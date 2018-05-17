DUP MLA: Westminster must intervene if SF keep holding NI to ransom

The ruling of the High Court in Belfast to overturn the decision to approve the Hightown Waste incinerator raises profound questions about the governance of Northern Ireland.

Sinn Fein’s senseless and reckless actions have left decision making in limbo at a time when Northern Ireland requires clear and decisive leadership.

Letters to Editor

Their intransigence is preventing key decisions, which would improve the lives of all our people, from being taken.

The DUP delivered £1 billion in additional spend for all the people of Northern Ireland, not just sectional interests.

The money we secured will help to transform our health system, improve our roads and expand our broadband provision.

Just this week, it was announced that 100 new nurses and midwives would be employed as part of our transformation fund. However, in order for these resources to be used effectively, ministerial direction is required.

In light of the High Court’s judgement and the lack of a functioning Executive, Northern Ireland has been left without any decision makers.

This situation is clearly unsustainable.

If Sinn Fein insist on holding Northern Ireland to ransom, while our people suffer from the inaction of government, then Westminster have a responsibility to act and provide leadership.

Gordon Lyons, DUP MLA, East Antrim