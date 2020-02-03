DUP retreat on legacy is belated but welcome even so

In the Republic of Ireland the two main parties, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, are almost boasting as to who has the better credentials in ruling out Sinn Fein in power.

Yet not only must we have SF in power in Stormont at all times, on their terms (or there is no Stormont), the Fine Gael-led Irish government led the demand for such.

The supposed Conservative and Unionist Party government was just as bad, locally represented by Julian Smith.

Not only that, but Mr Smith is accused of saying that legacy would not be in the Stormont negotiations and deal, yet it was. It seemed that this was to please Sinn Fein.

The party once inextricably linked to the IRA is demanding that the Stormont House legacy structures be implemented in full. Republicans have little fear of these structures, but rather cannot wait to see them pick apart the security forces.

The DUP yesterday in a letter to Mr Smith gave its clearest indication that it might be retreating from the legacy plan.

This is welcome, although belated. The party could have walked from the Stormont talks the minute Mr Smith included legacy. Now Dublin, which is not even held to account under the legacy plan for its shameful extradition refusals during the long IRA campaign, will be able to complain about New Decade New Approach not being implemented.

Legacy failures do not just relate to soldier prosecutions or the ‘police misconduct’ scandal. Also the fact that the PSNI is not trusted to investigate past cases, and that the planned Historical Investigations Unit will both investigate and adjudicate on the evidence it gathers. And even if the government concludes that the Police Ombudsman should investigate the RUC indefinitely it will still mean that only the state is judged to the civil standard, as in legacy inquests, not terrorists.

Last week a court ordered a hearing into a delay in the decision in the Pat Finucane case. The government has failed to use the executive power that the Supreme Court acknowledged it has to decide this case. Millions have already been spent on that one murder, a disgraceful imbalance. Now we need a raft of inquiries into terrorist murders.