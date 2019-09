It is a horrendous situation that Northern Ireland is about to have the most brutal abortion laws imposed on it by Westminster because the DUP and Sinn Fein cannot agree on an Irish language act.

Does it mean so much to the DUP to give in to abortionist Sinn Fein on this issue, that they are prepared to allow thousands of Northern Irish babies to die? It is time for the DUP to be the bigger party and let Sinn Fein have their hollow victory.

Dr Owen Gallagher, Glenavy