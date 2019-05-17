Duty compels us to vote unionist first

Previously in all European Union elections, unionism successfully returned two MEPs [last time it was Sinn Fein’s Martina Anderson first in terms of vote share, then DUP’s Diane Dodds, then Jim Nicholson of the Ulster Unionists].

Previously in all European Union elections, unionism successfully returned two MEPs [last time it was Sinn Fein’s Martina Anderson first in terms of first-preference vote share, then DUP’s Diane Dodds, then Jim Nicholson of the Ulster Unionists].

Any change would lead to non-unionists stacking up the head count in favour of calls for a border poll.

A change to two anti-unionist Members of the European Parliament would mistakenly signal to Brussels the wrong attitudes of unionist thinking on the pernicious border backstop.

Nationalists of all shades – and in-betweeners – will promote the loss of a unionist seat to provoke antagonistic propaganda.

When the Belfast Agreement was signed it wasn’t anticipated, expected or even considered that Sinn Fein would command by far the largest anti-British vote.

Regrettably their aggression toward unionists has turned all elections into ‘them-and-us’ contests with each vote counted as for or against the Union.

It is imperative that be they moderate or hard-line, Remainer or Leaver unionists recognise the necessity to rally around the pro-union candidates.

Nationalists will come out in their droves in order to deny unionists two seats.

Accordingly unionists are urged to support their candidates on the ballot paper in top ranking order starting at number one.

Solidarity for maintaining the Union and the unionist cause is crucial and now the survival stakes for unionism.

There is a sizeable majority for the Union which must be demonstrated continuously.

Any decline in the pro union vote will be seized upon by a plethora of anti-unionists to maximise calls for a united Ireland.

There simply is no room for unionist complacency.

Duty calls.

David McNarry, former UKIP MLA