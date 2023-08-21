Editorial:

The concept of restricting protests to parades is not an unreasonable one. If there were no restrictions whatsoever at parade in which both the parade and protest were large in scale, then chaos could ensue.

There is a real risk, however, that sentiments have changed so quickly with regard to expressions of thinking and culture that might be described as 'woke' that the right to protest against them is too readily curbed.

Woke is a new term, and many older people are still unfamiliar with it, but essentially it emerged from a movement that emphasised the need to be aware of racial discrimination, and that was widened to include prejudice against other minority or perceived vulnerable groups. But while that is a laudable aim, its scope has mushroomed with alarming speed, so that, for example, the late Pastor James McConnell for a mildly anti Islamic and rather tasteless sermon, after a complaint from a Muslim immigrant to Northern Ireland who praised the 'peace' brought about in the Iraqi city of Mosul by barbarian Isis extremists and mass murderers. How farcical that a complaint from someone who expressed such a repugnant view led to the trial of someone else who had expressed a much less repellent view.

It has led to preachers who might well be blunt, might even be tactless, being accused of, or even investigated for, hate crimes.

And it has led to severe restrictions being imposed on protests outside abortion clinics.

There is little doubt that many defenders of woke ideals would prohibit any protests at all, considering them to be bigoted. After all, critics of woke thinking are often denied a platform in places such as universities, which should be crucibles of debate.