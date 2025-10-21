Editorial: A step in the right direction on ‘non-hate crime’
Last evening, after it emerged that the Father Ted creator Graham Linehan will face no action over social media posts about trans issues, there was a development.
The Metropolitan Police also said that it will stop investigating ‘non-crime hate incidents’. This is very welcome, but not only is it long overdue, these so-called non-crime hate incidents should never have been pursued.
The Irish comedy writer Mr Linehan, 57, was arrested at Heathrow Airport in shockingly heavy handed operation by the Met Police last month after he flew in from the US, on suspicion of inciting violence over three posts he had made on X.
One of the posts that he was arrested over said: “If a trans-identified male is in a female-only space, he is committing a violent, abusive act. Make a scene, call the cops and if all else fails, punch him in the balls.”
The Harry Potter author JK Rowling was among those who criticised the arrest. Conservative politicians did so too, although it should be a source of embarrassment to the Tories that non-crime hate incidents is a concept that expanded when they were in office – yet another sphere in which that government was weak amidst woke extremism.
A spokesperson for the Met Police said yesterday: “We understand the concern around this case. The commissioner has been clear he doesn’t believe officers should be policing toxic culture war debates, with current laws and rules on inciting violence online leaving them in an impossible position. As a result, the Met will no longer investigate non-crime hate incidents.”
Non-crime hate incidents are incidents that do not count as crimes but are perceived to be motivated by hatred towards certain characteristics such as race or gender. Worryingly, the Met says that they will still be recorded, so yesterday was a step in the right direction, but no more than that.