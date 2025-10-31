Editorial: ​A timely report on Irish duplicity on foreign affairs

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Friday October 31 2025

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is hard to think of a time in most people’s living memory when an Irish head of state has got off to an immediate bad relationship with unionists.

Previous incumbents of Áras an Uachtaráin, the residence of the Irish president, have been anathema to unionists in Northern Ireland, not least Éamon de Valera, who took up post in the 1950s. And the outgoing president Michael D Higgins, while he liked to praise himself for his supposed reconciliatory work, was also a scolding anglophobe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the latest president, Catherine Connolly, has shown that she will be a partisan Irish republican before she is formally in the role.

It could have been said that Ms Connolly was emphasising her nationalist credentials to get elected, but on Wednesday she travelled to an Irish language event in Belfast, to a rapturous reception, at a time when republican agitating and grievance mongering over Gaelic is greater than it has ever been north of the border.

It is fitting that Policy Exchange, the think tank based in Westminster, today flags up the anti western values of the political establishment in Dublin. This is a culture in which there is overwhelming support for an international legal action against Israel led by the corrupt and racist South African government. It is a politics that always cosies up to America while striking international left-wing poses then, hypocritically, is a tax haven for ultra rich firms.

And it is a society which, as the latest Policy Exchange report details, freeloads on defence while proclaiming its high-minded neutrality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad