Editorial: Arlene Foster is right - a prime minister should not celebrate terrorist bombers

News Letter editorial on Saturday February 1 2025:

​It is a year since Stormont was returned after its second collapse since 2017. The assembly was re-established on February 3 2024.

A myth, repeated ad nauseam in the media, was the unionists were blocking a ‘nationalist first minister’. The lie mixed three things: unease with a nationalist prime minister of Northern Ireland, repugnance with a republican in that post, and the real reason that devolution was suspended.

Taking those in turn, unionists would of course be uneasy with a nationalist first minister, be it here or in Scotland or anywhere else that might break away from the Union. If the head of government in a region wants to split from the country, that is a big deal symbolically. However, it would be one thing for unionists to have seen a Seamus Mallon-type figure take the top job. They would disagree strongly with his politics, but respect his abhorrence of terror. It is another to see a republican in the top post: someone, such as Michelle O’Neill, who is part of a party that was inextricably linked to the IRA – and is increasingly strident in celebrating past violence.

Meanwhile, for all the repugnance at such a prospect, Stormont was down over a major constitutional issue, the trade barrier between NI and rest of UK. It is clear that the assembly was not down to block a nationalist PM, as went the smear.

In November Ms O’Neill attended a remembrance service in Belfast City Hall. Weeks later she was at a memorial to three IRA men killed by their own bomb. Republicans used the former to justify the latter. If so, all the more reason to wonder (as this paper did) whether she should be at a service that remembers security forces who were targeted by the IRA.