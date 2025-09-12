Editorial: Charlie ​Kirk was a fine young man, killed for his views

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Friday September 12 2025:

Charlie Kirk was known by millions of people across America, and the world.

Yet the 31-year-old conservative commentator was unknown by many millions more, even by people who follow politics closely.

Much of this is an age divide – he was best known by those younger generations who get their information from the internet: from their phones or watching online outlets that show video clips.

He was murdered in a horrifically public way while addressing an audience at a university in Utah.

Mr Kirk had a message that resonated not only in America, but with people here in Northern Ireland. He defended American values and history and culture. He defended, indeed, the values of the western world. He was an outspoken Christian and opponent of abortion. He defended the family and said that our civilisations were built by “strong men”. He defended Israel and criticised mass immigration.

Therefore, while he had admirers, he also had enemies. But anyone who stopped to watch videos of him speaking in prestigious forums including the Oxford Union in England will have been struck by both the forceful way he expressed his view, but also his courtesy.

Indeed, he said that he travelled to different places and even to hostile audiences because when you make a personal connection with someone you disagree with profoundly, it is harder to hate that person.

He is not the first person to be killed for his views. Edgar Graham, the brilliant young lawyer and politician also believed in meeting people face to face and challenging them, and was in a heated debate about supergrass trials at Queen’s University before he was murdered on the edge of campus by the IRA.