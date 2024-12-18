Morning View

News Letter editorial on Wednesday December 18 2024:

​The court ruling yesterday that a public inquiry must be held into the murder of Sean Brown was a remarkable one.

​It was a so-called Order of Mandamus of a probe into the 1997 loyalist killing of Sean Brown – a heinous, sectarian murder, in which there are allegations of collusion. But there are many, many unsolved murders from the Troubles, and latterly a growing number of murders by loyalists include claims of collusion between terrorist and state. It cannot possibly be reasonable to order a public inquiry into all such claims.

More than 3,500 people were killed from the end of the 1960s until the end of the 1990s. The overwhelming bulk of these killings were murders by terrorists, and most of those were by republican terrorists. Not only have a minority of those killings resulted in justice and truth for the families, but there is little prospect of such an outcome for many, let alone most, victims of the IRA getting public inquiries.

For years now there has been a hugely disproportionate focus in legacy investigations on killings by state forces. There were attempts to alleviate the imbalance but it has already been restored by the Labour government, which is resuming legacy inquests and civil actions, most of which are in cases in which their are allegations against the state forces. But the security forces killed only 10% of the people who died in the Troubles, and most of those state killings were in a chaotic period pre 1975. IRA-led terror continued for another two decades.

It is not a commentary on the appalling murder of Mr Brown, or on the details around that case, to observe – about the overall Troubles deaths – that it suits republicans to create a narrative of collusion.