Editorial: Crushing the right to protest against abortion

Morning View

​In the American presidential election, the Republican candidate Donald Trump says almost everyone in the US wanted rid of ‘Roe v Wade’.

​He is referring to an abortion policy that was settled in the US for 50 years. In essence it protected at a national level the right to an abortion in the first third of a pregnancy, and left much of the details about abortion policy to the individual US states thereafter. Now it is left entirely to the states.

Mr Trump’s rival, the Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris, says this is nonsense. But it is true to say that, while there has always been strong support both for and against the right to have an abortion in the US, in recent years the pro life viewpoint has gained ground.

This might partly because better technology makes it clearer what is actually happening in an abortion, even if takes place at 13 weeks (within the first trimester). If it happens at 24, as it can do legally in Great Britain, it is a truly gross process. Indeed, facilities that perform abortions are said to struggle to get doctors to carry them out after 15 or 16 weeks, so horrendous is it.

One thing ought to be uncontroversial; that there is a right to protest openly against abortion, including at places where it happens. Some limits on that are reasonable. No-one should be harassed going into a clinic. But in the UK there are increasingly swinging restrictions on that. Disgracefully, a man who silently prayed for his unborn son outside an abortion clinic in southern England has been convicted of breaching the safe zone around the centre and fined as well as ordered to pay £9,000 costs.